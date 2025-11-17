Winn-Dixie partners with USO Jacksonville to feed military families for Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Military families in Jacksonville are getting a little extra help this holiday season.

Winn-Dixie, the Winn-Dixie Foundation and USO Jacksonville have teamed up to distribute 300 turkeys and Thanksgiving sides.

They’ll operate a drive-through mobile pantry on November 20 at USO Jacksonville, outside the NAS Jax entrance located at 6801 Roosevelt Boulevard.

The distribution is open to all active duty military families from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last.

