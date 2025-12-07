Winning lottery ticket sold at Putnam County convenience store

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a convenience store in Interlachen. The winner hit all five numbers in the game’s Midday Draw on Saturday.

The ticket, worth $59,800, was sold at Lakeview Food Mart, 1420 State Road 20. The winning numbers were 15-24-27-29-30.

