Winning lottery tickets sold at Jacksonville, Putnam County grocery stores

PALATKA, Fla. — Winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets were sold at grocery stores in Palatka and Jacksonville. The players hit all of the numbers in Tuesday’s Evening Draw each winning a prize worth $51,189, according to a Florida Lottery news release.

The tickets were sold at Publix, 171 Town & Country Drive, Palatka and Winn Dixie Liquor, 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville. The winning number were 4-23-26-33-34.

READ | $815 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night

READ | Check all Florida Lottery results here

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.