Woman driving wrong way on U.S. 1 in Jacksonville dies in head-on collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 61-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after the car she was driving the wrong way on U.S. 1 collided with a pickup truck Sunday night. The wreck happened south of Interstate 95 at about 8:34 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a VW Passat the wrong way southbound in the right lane when it collided with a Nissan Titan traveling northbound, driven by a 43-year-old Jacksonville man, according to FHP.

The man sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, FHP said.

