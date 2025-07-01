Woman fires gun into crowd shooting three people on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering from wounds they received after being shot Monday night on Jacksonville’s Northside. Police said two men were driven to the hospital in a private vehicle after they were shot at about 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Avenue B.

Police were called to the area in response to gunfire. Officers located a third victim injured at the scene.

The incident started when an argument between two groups of females turned physical, the news release states.

One group of females got into a vehicle and left the scene only to return a short time later. “Someone from the vehicle, likely a passenger, shoots into the crowd of people,” the news release states.

One of the victims was struck in his leg, the other in his backside, a Jacksonville police news release states.

Police said the group of three females drove off in what they believe may be a gray or tan sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Names of the victims were not given and no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

