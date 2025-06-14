Woman shot and killed at block party on Grothe Street

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed during a block party Saturday night.

JSO said it happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grothe Street.

An officer nearby heard reports of gunfire and responded to the scene.

When the officer got there, they found a woman in her 60s or 70s sitting in a chair on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue (JFRD) pronounced her dead at the scene.

JSO said more than a hundred people were at the block party near Grothe and Eaverson streets when the shooting happened.

Detectives are going door to door looking for witnesses or video.

If you know of any helpful information, contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

