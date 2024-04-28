2024 NFL Draft grades: Los Angeles Chargers begin Jim Harbaugh's roster restock with very good class

Overall Los Angeles grade: B+

People might not like the Chargers taking an offensive tackle over a wide receiver with the fifth overall pick, but this is not a team that was a player away from getting to the top. They went 5-12 last season for a reason, mainly because they weren’t that good. The Chargers needed help everywhere, including offensive tackle, and got a franchise player in Joe Alt. He and Rashawn Slater will form a tremendously talented tackle duo to protect Justin Herbert and help head coach Jim Harbaugh get his offense off the ground in Los Angeles. They still grabbed an explosive wide receiver at the top of the second and a speedy linebacker from Michigan in the third round. The Chargers will need time to restock their roster with talent.

Favorite pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (34th overall)

The Chargers’ wide receiver room was a little bare before they added a good prospect in McConkey. There are injury concerns for McConkey, but he has excellent route-running ability and the speed to be dangerous with the ball in his hands. Herbert to McConkey should be a fun duo right away in Los Angeles.

Least favorite Pick: Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama (105th overall)

A rotational defensive lineman in the fourth round is fine, but L.A.'s first three picks were too good to place here. Sorry, Justin. If there was an area to be concerned, he’s not the best athlete despite being under 300 pounds and he’s not projected to be a pass rusher. This is nitpicking.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 5: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame Round 2, Pick 34: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia Round 3, Pick 69: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan Round 4, Pick 105: Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama Round 5, Pick 137: Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland Round 5, Pick 140: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame Round 6, Pick 181: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy Round 7, Pick 225: Brenden Rice, WR, USC Round 7, Pick 253: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan