College football transfer portal tracker: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson to transfer

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson announced Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal.

Johnson played in eight games for the Aggies in 2023 and took over as the team’s starter when Connor Weigman suffered a season-ending foot injury. Johnson dealt with injuries of his own over the season and didn’t play in A&M’s last three games of the season.

The LSU transfer and son of former longtime NFL quarterback Brad Johnson finished the season 118-of-190 passing for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns. He spent two seasons at Texas A&M after playing the first two years of his career with the Tigers.

Since he’s a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible immediately at his new school and does not need a waiver for a second transfer. He’s likely going to be one of many Texas A&M players who enter the transfer portal over the offseason as the Aggies search for a new head coach to replace Jimbo Fisher. Fisher was fired with two games to go in the season. A&M won its final two games of the year to finish the season 7-5 and get bowl eligible.