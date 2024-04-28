Homeland Security launches new informational website to offer better public transparency

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Investigations, the principal investigative agency within the Department of Homeland Security, launched HSI.gov — a website designed to highlight its mission to shield the U.S. from global threats.

HSI special agents have been working with local agencies across the country to quickly address emerging threats, such as the fentanyl epidemic, surges in organized retail crime, fraud related to global pandemics and child exploitation.

“The new website is a reflection of HSI’s commitment to its mission and core values in fighting global threats and protecting American lives,” said HSI executive associate director Katrina W. Berger. “With more than 400 criminal statutes to enforce, HSI’s broad and diverse criminal investigative mission has an immediate impact on public safety and the security of our communities.”

From the local and international law enforcement agencies that partner with HSI to combat crime to the nongovernmental organizations that work to help victims of crime, HSI.gov is meant to educate and inform its stakeholders about HSI’s organization, mission and capabilities with greater clarity.

