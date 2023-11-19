Taylor Rapp is the latest Bills player to be taken off the field in an ambulance

The Buffalo Bills have had way too many scary situations on the field in the past calendar year.

On Sunday, safety Taylor Rapp was taken off the field in an ambulance. Rapp was part of a big hit on New York Jets running back Breece Hall, and he stayed on his feet for a few moments. Then he crouched down and fell to the ground. He was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field as Bills players surrounded him on the field.

Television cameras showed his Bills teammate Damar Hamlin looking on. Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance at Cincinnati after a cardiac emergency late last season.

Earlier this season, Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury.

Rapp was moving his hands as he was loaded into the ambulance. Rapp is a fifth-year safety who spend his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Bills.