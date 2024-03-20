Total solar eclipse 2024: When it is, where to watch along the path of totality, how to do it safely and more

Sky-gazers in North America will be treated next month to a total solar eclipse that will briefly turn day into night for tens of millions of people from Mexico to Canada.

The eclipse, the second in the U.S. since 1918, will be at least partially visible in all 50 states except Alaska and entirely visible in 13 states from Texas to Maine.

🌔🌓🌑🌗🌖 How long will the eclipse last?

For those along the so-called path of totality, the moon will cross in front of the sun for nearly four and a half minutes (268 seconds to be exact), or roughly twice as long as the annular eclipse that occurred back in 2017. As it does, the sky will darken and the sun’s fiery edges, also known as the solar corona, will appear around the eclipsing moon, engulfing the Earth in shadow.

💦 Total eclipse fever

Anticipation for the celestial event is building. Some cities along the path of totality are looking to cash in on the excitement, offering special travel packages to view the eclipse, while other communities are bracing for an influx of eclipse seekers. Airbnb searches along the path of totality have been skyrocketing.

Texas is a prime eclipse destination, with Dallas and Austin both sitting along the path of totality, and San Antonio just outside. In Austin, city officials are expecting the eclipse to bring a million tourists to the area.

🚨 Texas county issues disaster declaration

We are officially one month away from the solar eclipse! Hundreds of thousands now have their eyes on Central Texas, and our population is expected to increase dramatically for this historic event. Now is the time to plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/xeEdz3xL0t — Travis County Sheriff's Office (@TravisCoSheriff) March 8, 2024

Travis County, where Austin is located, issued a local disaster declaration ahead of the eclipse, requiring businesses and property owners hosting viewing parties with more than 50 attendees to register with the county.

Officials there are also encouraging residents to stay home on April 8 if they are able, to reschedule any nonurgent appointments for a different day and to put gas in their cars before the eclipse.

Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., are also among the top eclipse-viewing cities, according to AAA.

Numerous school districts within the path of totality have already announced they will be closed for the day.

🌎 Eclipse festivals

For communities within the 115-mile-wide path of totality, there are hundreds of eclipse events planned. Among them:

▶ In Rochester, N.Y., the Rochester Museum and Science Center has organized a three-day Eclipse Festival that will feature hands-on activities, live entertainment, speakers, eclipse merchandise, food trucks and more.

▶ In Niagara Falls, N.Y., the city is partnering with NASA on a series of free eclipse events and exhibitions leading up to the natural phenomenon.

▶ In Dallas, the Sun, Moon, and You Total Solar Eclipse Event at the Cotton Bowl Stadium will feature numerous activities and speakers, including noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Elsewhere, guests of Dallas's Hôtel Swexan are invited to view the solar eclipse with complimentary glasses and a telescope on its 20th-floor rooftop. The hotel is also hosting a "Breathe Meditation and Wellness" event, where guests can participate in New Moon rituals, meditation and a restorative sound bath.

▶ In Grapetown, Texas, a Hill Country vineyard is offering hot air balloon rides for eclipse viewing from the air.

Also see:A list of solar eclipse events across the nation from Texas to Maine

✈️ Eclipse viewing flights

Several airlines are offering special eclipse viewing flights. Delta has scheduled two, including a "path-of-totality flight" that will depart Austin at 12:15 p.m. CT and land in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET, timed to give those on board "the best chance of safely viewing the solar eclipse at its peak" — from 30,000 feet.

Southwest and United are offering special eclipse-viewing flights too.

Read more:Why a plane might be the best place to view the eclipse

😎 How to view the eclipse safely

It is never safe to look directly at an eclipse without specialized eye protection. Looking at the intense light from the sun even for just a few seconds can cause permanent damage to the retina, the part of the eye directly responsible for vision.

Solar viewing glasses have been selling out online, but don't fret: You can also view the eclipse through a pinhole projection box you can make with items you probably already have at home. See these safety guidelines for viewing solar eclipses.

And when in doubt, remember: Never look directly at the sun.

Read more:Here's what happens if you look at the eclipse — and how to see it safely