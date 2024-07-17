New CDC regulations will make it harder to travel with dogs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New rules around traveling with dogs into the United States will begin in the next 15 days. But some say the new rules go too far. Some airlines even say they will no longer fly dogs into the US.

“They’re just the most loving, kind and they think they’re big lap dogs they have no sense of personal space at all,” said Alan Nichols of his rescue English Setter from the International Cargo Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson Tuesday night.

“We’re looking forward to bringing home a new baby,” said Nichols.

It is a dog that Alan said would be nearly impossible to find to rescue in the US. So, their new dog Era came from Greece. But this same moment 15 days from now, would be much more difficult. Because of new CDC rules around dog imports that start August.

“They would have to have additional blood testing, a rabies titer, would possibly have to be revaccinated upon arrival potentially,” said rescuer Jennifer Cloherty.

The CDC declined an interview with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV but said in a statement:

“The primary objective in publishing this rule is to protect the U.S. population from diseases of public health concern that can spread from dogs to people, including dog rabies, and to prevent fraudulent dog imports. Dog rabies is a deadly disease that has been eliminated from the United States for 17 years. These measures are designed to allow for continued dog importation while minimizing health risks.”

