New way for fans to interact with the Jaguars while at the stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “How many rushing yards does Travis Etienne have?”

This, and other questions fans watching the Jags at the Bank have, can now be answered right at their fingertips.

The team, in partnership with ON -- an intelligent chat platform -- is giving fans a new way to find out all sorts of useful information. The AI chatbot can answer questions over smartphones such as “where’s the nearest team story by my section” or “how many touchdowns has Trevor Lawrence thrown.”

According to ON, the purpose of the platform is to create engaging conversational experiences that extend far beyond simple chatbot functionality. Other features of the services include real-time score updates, the latest team news, exclusive videos, essential parking information, and other valuable content.

Just think of it as a virtual concierge for fans heading to EverBank Stadium.

“As the NFL turns its focus towards innovation and technological advancement, we are partnering with ON to stay ahead of the marketing and technological curve, and enhance the overall fan journey,” Chris Gargani, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Jacksonville Jaguars said. “With ON’s chat, we hope to strengthen our relationship with fans, and simplify ticket-buying, travel, and overall gameday experience.”

The ON platform is now live for Jaguars fans. To use the new feature at the Bank, visit jaguars.com on your smartphone and tap the chat button on the bottom right-hand of your screen.

