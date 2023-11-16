Jags want fans to be ready, be loud for Salute to Service game against division rival Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) are preparing for an AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans (3-6) on Sunday. In preparation for the 1 p.m. divisional matchup, the Jags want fans to BE READY. BE LOUD. BE HERE.

The Jags are expecting near-capacity crowds. The team is asking ticket-holding fans to get in their seats early and to get loud. Players and coaches are expecting fan energy to be off the charts.

“Every game is physical, but there’s a little more heightened awareness when you’re playing a divisional opponent, especially in our division because it’s run-heavy with the running backs that are in our division,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week.

Sunday’s gridiron clash will also be special for the men and women who represent our country. The Jags will be dedicating the game to honor military members in what they have dubbed the Salute to Service Game. Around 4,000 game tickets have been donated to military, veterans, and families.

According to the Jags, the City of Jacksonville will honor a Hall of Fame Veteran during pre-game warmups. Additionally, veterans, military personnel, and military family members from all six military branches will hold the American Flag as well as military branch flags during the National Anthem.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Jacksonville resident and U.S. Navy veteran Paris Winningham. She finished third on Season 21 of NBC’s The Voice.

The Jags also announced that the flyover will be executed by the 71st Rescue Squadron out of Moody Air Force Base and the first DUUUVAL will be delivered by U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Mitchell.

Continuing on the theme of appreciation, a week of clothing donations from the general public and Jaguars staff will be given to the Downtown Ecumenical Services Council (DESC), a nonprofit organization helping local residents in emergency situations or experiencing poverty.

A Firehouse Subs special fire truck, which will be on display at Jags’ home games through the 2025 season, will honor Jacksonville’s first responder heritage. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation said they are committed to providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders.

There’s a lot happening for this important home game and the day will shape up like this:

9 a.m. - All parking lots open.

9 a.m.- Game day ticket office opens (North End Zone between Gates 2 and 3).

9 a.m. - Miller Electric Center opens for team store, photo ops, and cornhole.

10 a.m. - Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

10 a.m. - Gates 1 and 4 open

10 a.m. - Fan Entertainment Zone opens (South End Zone between Gates 1 and 4)

11 a.m. - All stadium gates and areas open

12:48 p.m. - First DUUUVAL

12:49 p.m. - Jaxson de Ville aerial stunt

12:50 p.m. - The ROAR of the Jaguars performance

12:53 p.m. - Jaguars defensive player introductions

1 p.m. - Kickoff

The Jaguars want to remind fans to continue using mobile parking passes which should be downloaded and saved prior to arriving. Mobile tickets for the game should also be downloaded and ready to scan upon entering the stadium gates. You can download those tickets at the official Jaguars Mobile App.

Don’t forget the NFL’s clear bag policy, stay cool, and that cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium.

Arrive early, get ready to make noise, and let’s get this ‘W’ Duval.

