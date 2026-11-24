WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met separately Monday with the prime minister of Qatar, the Gulf country that has played a key role in efforts to revive stalled negotiations on ending the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Vance held talks with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the White House, according to a person familiar with the meeting. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions, would not give details of the meeting.

The vice president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The development comes after President Donald Trump told Vance that the administration did not need a deal with Iran and instructed him to focus on fraud and crime in Democratic-led cities following the Republican Party's wipeout in this month's midterm elections. The vice president, who had been the chief negotiator on a brief ceasefire agreement, has blamed voter unhappiness with the Iran war for the Republican losses.

Trump has left much of the world guessing about his next moves in the nearly nine-month-old conflict, with fears growing among U.S. allies in the region about the possible resumption of all-out war.

Even as both sides carry out sporadic bursts of military action, Trump has said he does not see the need to resume major operations. But the U.S. has maintained a naval blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for the global energy trade.

Trump said at a news conference Friday at the White House that Tehran wants an agreement to end hostilities but not one that is “acceptable” to him, insisting that “we want to make a real deal, not a fake deal.”

Mediators have been pushing proposals that would aim to lift disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for limited sanctions relief for Iran and paving the way for a resumption in broader negotiations to include Tehran’s nuclear program.

Qatar's prime minister was visiting Washington for a biannual meeting of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue with Rubio. The dialogue encompasses a broad range of regional security issues, including Iran, as well as relations between Washington and Doha.

The State Department said after the meeting that Rubio had “expressed appreciation for Qatar’s global mediation efforts and stressed the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East.”

A joint statement said the strategic dialogue involved discussions of “shared policy priorities” ranging from the Middle East to Africa and Latin America, but it did not reveal any new policy directions or priorities.

“We’re working together to advance shared economic and security priorities and strengthen our partnership to promote a more stable and secure Middle East,” Rubio posted on X.

Trump also met with Qatar's prime minister earlier this month at the White House, and afterward the president declared that the Iran war "militarily is effectively over."

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