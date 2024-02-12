Megachurch shooting: Suspect who opened fire at Lakewood Church identified

The person suspected of firing shots Sunday after walking into a Houston megachurch has been identified.

In a search warrant obtained by KHOU and other news outlets, authorities identified the suspected shooter as Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36. She died in a shootout with off-duty officers at the church, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting, which left a man and a child injured, remained unclear on Monday.

Shooter identified. Multiple independent sources tell me Genesse Ivonne Moreno, 36, is the person who fired shots at Lakewood Church yesterday and was killed by off-duty officers. More to come KHOU 11 News Posted by Jeremy Rogalski KHOU on Monday, February 12, 2024

Authorities said Moreno opened fire at Lakewood Church after walking in with a rifle around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday. An unidentified source told CNN that the AR-15 she carried into the church had the words “Free Palestine” written on it, although it was not immediately clear whether the shooting was politically motivated.

A warrant was issued for a home connected to Moreno in Conroe after she claimed to have had a bomb on Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reported. In the warrant, officials said Moreno shot and injured a man with an AR-15 rifle before pointing the gun at off-duty officers who were working as security at the church. The officers shot and killed her, according to the Chronicle.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed Monday that one of its off-duty agents, identified as Adrian Herrera, was among the two officers who engaged the shooter on Sunday. Herrera, who has worked for TABC for about five years, was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the shooting.

“While we are still gathering the facts on what took place at Lakewood Church, I can say that I’m extremely proud of the quick response of our agent as well as the other law enforcement agents on the scene,” TABC Chairman Kevin Lilly said. “These officers likely prevented a much greater tragedy through their brave actions.”

A 5-year-old child brought to the church by Moreno was critically injured in Sunday’s shooting. On Monday, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office told the Chronicle that the child is not expected to survive their wounds.

The relationship between the child and Moreno remained unclear on Monday.

A man was also shot in the hip on Sunday. He was last listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Lakewood Church was founded by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s father in 1959. On Sunday, Osteen said he was “devastated” by the shooting.

“In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and remember evil will not prevail,” he said. “Together, we will rise above this tragedy and stand firm in our commitment to love and support one another.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

