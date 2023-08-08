Police to hold news conference Tuesday to announce charges in Montgomery brawl that went viral

No arrests have been made yet in a fight that broke out Saturday night at a dock in Montgomery, Alabama, the city’s mayor said on Monday.

Police on Sunday said that four arrest warrants have been obtained and “there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of videos of the fight at a dock in Alabama’s capital city, according to al.com.

Videos from the scene showed multiple people in handcuffs.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said Sunday in a release on social media, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

“Warrants have been signed and justice will be served.”

A video that showed the fight between a Black dock worker who asked a group of white boaters to move their pontoon boat so a river boat could dock, has gone viral on social media.

The video showed the dock worker – who has not been identified – telling a man he needed to move the pontoon boat before a second man comes running toward the employee and hitting him in the face.

The dock worker is seen throwing his cap into the air as the brawl begins.

In the video, people on the boat can be heard calling for people to help the man being pummeled. Eventually, a person who apparently jumped from the boat can be seen swimming toward the dock to help the man. The young man, wearing a blue shirt with “crew” on it, has been dubbed “Black Aquaman” on social media. According to a statement from a Birmingham publicist, he’s a 16-year-old identified only as Aaren.

The video has drawn millions of views and comments about the incident.

In another video, as more people begin to fight, one man can be seen grabbing a folding chair and hitting several people, including a woman, with it.

The original video has been removed from TikTok, but versions of it are posted on several social media sites.

Reed said Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert would provide more information at a press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. CDT.

“We’ll be able to share certainly more details at that time,” Reed said.