Trump fails in third attempt to delay hush-money criminal trial

NEW YORK — Attorneys for Donald Trump failed in a third bid on Wednesday to delay the former president’s hush-money criminal trial in New York.

An appellate court judge rejected Trump’s civil action against Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial that begins on with jury selection on Monday in a Manhattan court, The New York Times reported.

Trump’s attorneys had filed a motion to delay the trial while a New York appeals court reconsidered several of Merchan’s rulings, according to the newspaper.

Judge Ellen Gesmer rejected the request, but the former president can have his action heard by a full panel of five appellate judges, the Times reported.

During an earlier hearing, Trump attorney Emil Bove said the trial should be delayed because Merchan has not yet ruled on the defense request to recuse himself.

On Monday, New York appeals Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez denied a motion for the trial to be postponed while defense attorneys seek a change of venue to move it out of Manhattan, a heavily Democratic area, The Associated Press reported.

