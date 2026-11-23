BEIJING — A Chinese official has been sentenced to death for spying for a foreign country, a government-linked publisher said Monday.

Gold Wall Press, a publishing company associated with China’s National Administration of State Secrets Protection, said the convicted person was surnamed Ma and was approached and recruited by a foreign intelligence service while working abroad.

Chinese courts typically do not publish information about state security cases, but in recent years the powerful Ministry of State Security and Gold Wall Press have increasingly publicized arrests as well as using social media, movies and comics to promote warnings about espigonage.

The statement said Ma signed a cooperation agreement containing clauses on “confidentiality” and “loyalty” and received fixed monthly payments. In total, it said, he provided 35 pieces of information that were classified as national secrets and received payments worth over 1 million yuan ($150,000).

An intelligence operative identified as “Kailin” “frequently arranged to meet with Ma, hoping to engage with him more” citing an interest in learning Chinese, the post said. Kailin later introduced him to a colleague who threatened to report his earlier disclosures to Chinese authorities if he refused to cooperate.

The post did not identify the countries involved, or say when or where he was sentenced or whether he had already been executed.

The case comes as U.S. intelligence has been publicizing its own efforts to recruit sources in China.

The five most-viewed videos on CIA’s YouTube channel are recruiting advertisements in Mandarin.

“This shocking case serves as yet another wake-up call,” the Gold Wall Press said, warning that foreign intelligence agencies are “cunning,” and use emotional ties, financial interests and threats to recruit people in key positions.

The statement also urged officials to remain vigilant, strengthen their loyalty to the Communist Party, protect state secrets and guard against foreign recruitment.

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