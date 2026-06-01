Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Night In with Pro-Sound & 5-Star Pizza

27 May, 2026
The Ultimate Night In: Pro-Sound & 5-Star Pizza
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Crank the Volume & Fire Up the Flavor
The best memories are made with great music and even better food. This week, we are highlighting a pair of powerhouse brands designed to turn any evening into a celebration. Dolphin Audio brings the concert-quality sound and vibrant atmosphere with their portable, high-fidelity speakers, while Piezano by Granitestone delivers authentic, brick-oven style pizza right from your countertop. Whether you’re hosting a backyard bash or a cozy family dinner, these deals provide the professional performance you need to be the ultimate host.
Dolphin Audio
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $59.99
50% Off
When it’s time to turn up the volume, the Dolphin Audio DR-15 is in a league of its own. This rechargeable party speaker doesn't just deliver crisp, booming audio; it sets the mood with integrated fire-light effects that dance to the beat. With Bluetooth connectivity and a rugged, portable design, it’s the perfect companion for tailgates, beach days, or even just brightening up your patio. We’ve secured an exclusive deal that lets you bring home this professional-grade sound system for a price that will have you cheering!Shop now
Piezano by Granitestone
Deal: $139.99
Retail: $199.99
30% Off
Forget delivery—the secret to a 5-star pizza is all about the heat. Piezano by Granitestone is a countertop revolution, reaching temperatures up to 800°F to give you that coveted crispy crust and bubbly cheese in under 6 minutes. Featuring a natural pizza stone and dual heating elements, it provides the consistent, intense heat of a traditional brick oven without the massive footprint. Our current bundle even includes a carrying case, making it easier than ever to take your pizza party on the road. Grab yours today at a price that’s as delicious as the results.Shop now
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