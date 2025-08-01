EWU teams up with Influxer to get NIL merch deals for its student-athletes for free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University is launching a new partnership to help athletes earn NIL money.

EWU is teaming up with Influxer to provide its athletes the chance to obtain Name, Image, and Likeness merchandise deals.

Athletes will be able to get custom merchandise and information on getting NIL deals, all for free.

Student athletes just need to click this link to sign up.

