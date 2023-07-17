Jacksonville Icemen now affiliated with NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, AHL’s Rochester Americans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have new affiliate teams they will now be working with to bring the Kelly Cup to town.

The ECHL team on Monday announced that it entered into an affiliation agreement with the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

The Icemen were affiliated with the NHL’s New York Rangers and the AHL’s Hartford Wolfpack for the past two seasons.

“We want to thank the New York Rangers and Hartford Wolf Pack for their affiliation for the past two years,” Icemen Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Nick Luukko said. “Our goal is to continue to improve and bring the Kelly Cup to the best fans in the league while also continuing our commitment to develop players. We are confident that this partnership with Buffalo and Rochester will add talent to the Icemen that can move us forward.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Icemen as our new ECHL affiliate,” Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said. “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations and further emphasizes our commitment to the growth and development of our players and staff. The Icemen’s dedication to excellence both on and off the ice, coupled with competitive conference play, made them a great fit for our new affiliate.”

The Sabres were founded in 1970 when the NHL expanded to 14 teams. The Americans were founded in 1956 and remain as the second-oldest American Hockey League franchise behind only the Hershey Bears.

The Icemen began playing in Jacksonville during the 2017-18 season.

