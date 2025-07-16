WATCH Action Sports Jax’s Storytellers of the 904: Former Jaguars beat writer Pete Prisco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — He went toe-to-toe with Tom Coughlin for years and might have been the only person in Jacksonville criticizing Tim Tebow in the late 2000s.

Pete Prisco is never afraid of a little confrontation.

This episode of Storytellers of the 904 goes way back, with the former Jacksonville Jaguars beat writer for the Florida Times-Union and current CBS Sports analyst, Prisco.

It’s been a nice career for Prisco, and his story can’t be told without Jacksonville right in the middle of it.

Prisco shares stories of Coughlin, the one job he got fired from, and the transition from writing to being in front of a microphone on Storytellers of the 904.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above.

