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Chris Gotterup shoots 29 on front nine to move into contention at Truist Championship

By STEVE REED
RBC Heritage Golf Chris Gotterup hits from the third tee during the first round at the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)
By STEVE REED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Gotterup made a fast climb up the leaderboard at the Truist Championship on Saturday after shooting 6-under 29 on the front nine at Quail Hollow, matching the lowest nine-hole score in tournament history.

Phil Mickelson shot 29 here in 2014.

The front nine round which included six birdies briefly moved Gotterup to 5 under for the tournament, just four shots behind leader Sungjae Im, who tees off later in the day.

However, Gotterup gave a shot back with a bogey on the par-4 11th hole.

Gotterup has been all over the flagstick in the third round, including a 124-yard approach shot on the par-4 second hole that came to a stop just inches from the hole.

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