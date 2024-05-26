Czech Republic shuts out Switzerland 2-0 to win hockey world championship

PRAGUE — (AP) — David Pastrnak and David Kampf scored as the Czech Republic shut out Switzerland 2-0 to win the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Boston Bruins forward Pastrnak broke the deadlock with 10:47 remaining in the final period, prompting the sold-out Prague Arena to erupt in wild celebration.

Pastrnak one-timed his usual place in the left circle past goaltender Leonardo Genoni after being fed by defenseman Tomas Kundratek from the blue line.

Pastrnak scored his first goal at the tournament and Kampf added the second into an empty net with 19 seconds left when the Swiss pulled Genoni for an extra attacker.

Czech goaltender Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots for the shutout.

It was the seventh title won by the Czech Republic — or Czechia — after the country was created in 1993 following the breakup of Czechoslovakia and the first since 2010.

Czechoslovakia won six titles.

The final was only the fourth game at the tournament for Pastrnak and his teammate Pavel Zacha who joined the team after the Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs.

Genoni made 30 saves.

Switzerland is yet to win the title and recorded a runner-up finish for the fourth time. The previous three came in 1935, 2013 and 2018. They came close in 2018, losing to Sweden 3-2 in a shootout.

In the preliminary stage, Switzerland beat the Czechs 2-1 in a shootout and finished second in Group A behind Canada and a point ahead of the Czechs.

Backed by the home crowd, the Czechs went on the attack, outshooting the Swiss 23-17 in the first two periods but only hit the post (Dominik Kubalik) and the bar (Kampf) in the second period.

