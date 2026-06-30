'Good to have the GOAT back': Serena Williams to make singles return on Day 2 at Wimbledon

LONDON — Serena Williams is set to return to Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday for her first singles match in nearly four years as she plays Maya Joint in the first round of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek opened play on the main court — and had to come through a tough three-setter against Taylor Townsend — but the 44-year-old Williams was certainly the main attraction on Day 2. She's going up against an opponent less than half her age in the 20-year-old Joint.

After returning to play doubles at Queen's Club this month, Williams accepted wild cards to play in both the singles and doubles tournament — with her older sister Venus — at Wimbledon.

Her return has certainly created a buzz around the All England Club, which is without some of its usual star power after two-time men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Emma Raducanu both withdrew with injuries.

Williams practiced for about 50 minutes a few hours before her match, with good friend Caroline Wozniacki — another former No. 1 — looking on.

“I’m very excited, it’s always good to have the GOAT back,” Wozniacki told The Associated Press. “She is fun to watch, not only as a friend but also as a tennis fan. Anytime you can have her back and playing, I think it’s exciting for the game.”

After the opening day featured wins for No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, along with Novak Djokovic, this year's French Open winner Alexander Zverev is also set to play on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Swiatek, who had her father and sister watching on in the Royal Box on Centre Court, struggled with her serve and committed nine double-faults before overcoming Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur and No. 6 Taylor Fritz were among the early winners in the men's bracket. Fritz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on No. 1 Court, having originally been set to face Jack Draper on Centre Court before the British player withdrew with an injury.

Women's No. 6 Amanda Anisimova also advanced, along with former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.