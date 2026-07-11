Karolina Muchova plays Linda Noskova in all-Czech final at Wimbledon

LONDON — It's an all-Czech final as Karolina Muchova plays Linda Noskova for the Wimbledon title on Saturday.

Both players are seeking their first Grand Slam trophy.

The winner will become the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

Muchova and Noskova played doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished fourth.

Czech players have a long tradition at Wimbledon, led by Martina Navratilova, who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.

In the men's final on Sunday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will attempt to defend his title against French Open champion Alexander Zverev.

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