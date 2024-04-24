2024 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars draft order, players selected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2024 NFL Draft is happening Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Detroit.

The 2024 NFL draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.

Round 1 will begin April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7 begin at noon ET on April 27.

Here is the draft order for the Jaguars. This story will be updated throughout the draft with the team’s picks.

THURSDAY:

Round 1, No. 17 overall:

FRIDAY:

Round 2, No. 48 overall:

Round 3, No. 96* overall:

SATURDAY:

Round 4, No. 114 overall:

Round 4, No. 116 overall (from New Orleans):

Round 5, No. 153 overall:

Round 6, No. 212* overall:

Round 7: No. 236 overall:

Note: An asterisk denotes a compensatory selection.

