Verstappen again questions his F1 future and says this season could be his last

SUZUKA, Japan — Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has not ruled out retiring at the end of the Formula 1 season, saying he is trying "very hard" to enjoy racing under the new changes.

The Red Bull driver again openly expressed his dissatisfaction on Sunday after an eighth-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix, which was won by 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

"Privately I'm very happy," Verstappen told the BBC after the race. "You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

The 28-year-old Verstappen said “That's what I'm saying” when asked by the BBC if this could be his last season.

“I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that’s not really the case,” he said. "Of course I do enjoy certain aspects. I enjoy working with my team. It’s like a second family. But once I sit in the car it’s not the most enjoyable unfortunately. I’m trying. I keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it. It’s just very hard.”

Verstappen is among the drivers struggling after one of the most significant regulation changes in F1 took place this season.

“I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am,” he said. “Because I also know that you can’t be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I’m very realistic in that and I’ve been there before. I’ve not only been winning in F1.

“But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver," he said.

“Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do."

Formula 1 now takes a five-week break with races scheduled for April in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia called off because of the war in Iran.

The next race is on May 3 in Miami.

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