Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival: A weekend of family fun in Downtown Hastings!

HASTINGS, Fla. — Covering St. Johns County, mark your calendars for the Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival happening in Downtown Hastings.

The two-day family event features lawn mower races, the Spud Run 5K & 10K, the little Miss Potato Pageant and more. Enjoy community tours, cooking demos, and delicious local flavors.

Don’t miss the Chef “Taste of Hastings” event with live music and a silent auction!

It’s happening on April 27 and 28, 2024. For the full schedule click here.

