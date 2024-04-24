Another chilly morning ahead of a mild afternoon across Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking another chilly morning ahead of a mild afternoon.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the forecast for Wednesday is very similar to yesterday. The morning will start cool and in the 50s under a full moon-lit sky.

In the afternoon, Bedenbaugh is tracking mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures should continue to rise into the mid-80s on Thursday.

An isolated coastal shower is possible on Friday, but most neighborhoods won’t see it.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Cool start. Mostly sunny and mild afternoon. High: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool. Low: 57

THU: Mostly Sunny. High 85/Low 57

FRI: Partly Sunny. Isolated coastal shower. High 82/Low 62

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated coastal shower. High 82/Low 64

SUN: Partly Cloudy. High 81/Low 65

MON: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85/Low 63

TUE: Partly sunny. High 85/Low 63

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 24, 2024 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

