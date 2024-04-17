Buresh Blog: Jacksonville 90-degree days... Earth Day... Solar eclipse weather observations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Become a part of the First Alert Neighborhood Weather Network:

It’s getting to be that time of year - 90 degree temps. It looks like Jacksonville may “officially” (JIA) hit 90 degrees in the coming days which would be about a week earlier than the 30-year average. But well beyond the earliest ever - March 10th.

Earth Day is Monday, April 22nd. The U.S. has warmed - on avg. - 2.6 degrees annually while Jacksonville has warmed 1.8 degrees.

Some Earth Day events around the area:

April 19 | 9:45 A.M. – 8:30 P.M.

9:45 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. | Little Learners vermiculture10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. | Self-guided scavenger hunt about sustainable practices. Participants who complete the scavenger hunt will win a discounted MOSH Store item.Eartha’s Farm and Market healthy soil demonstration6:00 – 8:00 P.M. | Family Sensory NightDuring Family Sensory Night, Zeta Phi Beta presents “Why I love My Planet” activity, which will include seed-planting activities and create letters to the Earth, which will be displayed in the Florida Naturalist Center. Children will receive wildflower seeds and compostable grow pots to take home.7:00 – 8:30 P.M | Special showing of Planetarium Night Live: “It’s Not Easy Being Green”

April 20 | 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

• Self-guided scavenger hunt about sustainable practices. Participants who complete the scavenger hunt will win a discounted MOSH Store item.• Eartha’s Farm and Market: Tribute to Eartha White with accompanying display in the Women in STEM exhibition.• Vendors such as: The Jacksonville Zoo, Apple Rabbit Compost, and Little Earth Wigglers, where children can interact with earthworms.• Animal friends from Jacksonville Herpetological Society and discussion about the importance of reptiles and amphibians.• Pop-up events in the Hixon Plant Garden, hosted by the Jacksonville Zoo.1:00 P.M. & 3:00 P.M. | Story Time with Xiomara in the Creation Station11:30 A.M. | 2:15 P.M. | 4:30 P.M. | iNaturalist Hunt with Makyla

April 21 | 10:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

• Self-guided scavenger hunt about sustainable practices. Participants who complete the scavenger hunt will win a discounted MOSH Store item.

*All Earth Day activities are included with a General Admission ticket. Family Sensory Night & Planetarium Night Live tickets sold separately.

Fernandina Beach:

The “Great North American Eclipse” is history & was spectacular along the area of totality! Read about my experience with my family at totality in Texas * here *. There’s been some interesting weather & energy info. compiled during the total eclipse.

Paris, Texas:

Tempest weather stations showing radiation & 30 minute temperature change:

#firstalertwx Tempest data shows the path of the total eclipse 1 week ago on Mon., April 8th @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1gcvDYVx8e — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) April 16, 2024

JEA was getting about 27.5 megawatts of solar about 1:45 p.m. before drop-off began due to solar eclipse, a 70% reduction by 3 p.m. (near peak - about 64-65% of sun covered). Just as during other times when sunlight isn’t strong, JEA compensated by increasing other fuels into energy mix.