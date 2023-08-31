Quieter day following Idalia locally, eyes turn to other activity in the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is predicting a much quieter day across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia following the landfall of Hurricane Idalia.

According to Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, skies will be mostly sunny today with highs reaching the lower 90s this afternoon. For those without power, the feels like temperatures will rise to 100-103 degrees.

A few afternoon showers or storms are expected to develop later today, but not everyone will see rain. Friday should bring an inland afternoon shower with highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend is expected to have morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s and afternoons in the upper 80s. The humidity shouldn’t be too high either.

As for the tropics, the First Alert Meteorologists are tracking Tropical Storm Idalia as it moves off the Carolina coastline this morning. They are also continuing to track Hurricane Franklin in the Western Atlantic, just north of Bermuda. Franklin is expected to head northeast as a hurricane and away from any land.

Tropical Storm Jose, previously Tropical Depression #11, is in the Central Atlantic and shouldn’t last long. There is also an area just west of Jose that most likely won’t develop today, and there is a tropical wave off the west coast of Africa that may develop into a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves northeast.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the tropics throughout the day and update you accordingly.

