Onshore winds pick up to ‘cool’ us down to the 80s for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says onshore winds will cool the area down to the 80s following a stretch of temperatures in the mid-90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking a dry morning commute this Friday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Later, there will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s well inland and in the 80s east of Highway 301.

The weekend will be mainly dry with highs in the 80s. There will also be a moderate to high rip current risk, so Bedenbaugh says to use caution while swimming at the beach.

A few isolated showers and storms will return next week.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86/Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High 87/Low 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower. High 89/Low 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 90/Low 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storms. High 91/Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon shower/storm. High 93/Low 70

