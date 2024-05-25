Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party U.S. Tour coming to Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family Entertainment Live and Mattel Inc. announced Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will be coming to the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena from Aug. 31 through Sept. 1, 2024.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party was produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and newest to the lineup, HW 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

The Glow Party production features spectacular lasers, dance parties and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Fans can also witness a special appearance from a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

“Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party continues delivering the ultimate fan experience to families across the country,” said Julie Freeland, senior director of global location-based entertainment at Mattel. “This exhilarating show offers so many unique surprises, amazing glow effects and larger-than-life moments. We’re excited to bring the tour to more cities than ever before.”

Hot Wheels fans also have the chance to participate in the all-new Hot Wheels Power Smashers Pre-Show, held 2-and-a-half hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor where they can see the designs and size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers.

Each Hot Wheels Power Smashers Pre-Show ticket includes an autograph card, glow stick, souvenir pas, and a lanyard exclusive to Hot Wheels Power Smashers Pre-Show attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

Fans can go to HotWheelsMonsterTrucksLive.com for more information.

