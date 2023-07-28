State Fire Marshal investigating house fire in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue reported it responded to a house fire on Joey Road.

Dispatchers received a call that flames and smoke were showing from the residence. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing heavy black smoke.

Firefighters performed an interior fire attack with multiple hand lines and were able to extinguish the fire.

Residents of the home evacuated before units arrived, and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Johns County Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal.

