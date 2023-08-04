College Board and Florida Department of Education trade blows over AP Psychology course

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The College Board claims Florida has “effectively banned” its AP psychology course, by requiring school districts to skip over a section on gender and sexual orientation.

In a statement posted to social media, the College Board said it was, “Sad to learn the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state.”

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, argued the state’s decision to censor a section on gender and sexual orientation from the course is a continuation of its war with the College Board.

“We’ve seen this already with the Governor who’s gone after the College Board because he’s blocked the offering of the Advanced Placement African American studies course here in the State of Florida. And so, the College Board has said they were not going to make changes to the AP Psychology class,” said Spar.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Education pointed the finger back at the College Board.

“We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly,” said DOE Deputy Director of Communications Cassie Palelis in an emailed statement.

State Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) pointed out other advanced placement providers like Cambridge and IB made changes to their courses to comply with state law, which restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“I don’t think this is about content. I think this about College Board being captive to wokeists who want to get engaged in politics,” said Fine.

Last year alone, 30,000 Florida students took the AP Psychology course.

In Northeast Florida, Action News Jax was able to identify six schools in St. Johns and another six in Clay County offered the AP Psychology course last year.

It’s not clear if the districts will be able to continue offering the course in some form this coming school year.

Spar said if they can’t, that means Florida students will have one less option to earn college credit.

“It also makes them less competitive in terms of getting into these colleges and universities and getting grants and scholarships, which often rely on the types of courses students are taking in high school,” said Spar.

But Fine pointed out, technically no Florida student has earned college credit by simply taking an AP course.

“They get college credit for taking the AP exam,” said Fine.

In its statement posted to social media, the College Board said, “Any course that censors required course content cannot be labeled “AP” or “Advanced Placement” and the “AP Psychology” designation cannot be utilized on college transcripts.”

But Fine suggested there might be a way around that issue.

“I would just call it something else and then let kids take the test. I mean, you know, this is nonsense that some small sliver of the class is necessary in order to pass the exam,” said Fine.

However, Spar countered high-profile groups like the American Psychological Association argue excluding topics like sexual orientation and gender identity from the course, will leave students with an incomplete education.

“This really goes to show that this is an attack on curriculum in the public schools and is denying our children of the rights to a high-quality education guaranteed under the constitution of the State of Florida,” said Spar.

