Florida bill that could force local counties to spend millions on homeless camps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reports that a plan some advocates say will only make homelessness worse looks likely to pass in the state legislature, and it is set to have a major impact on how local counties approach homelessness.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Senate Bill 1530 and it’s companion House Bill 1365 crack down on people camping and sleeping in public places.

Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties all said they are closely monitoring the legislation.

It could lead several counties to spend millions on creating sanctioned homeless camps.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Bill banning left lane cruising in Florida speeds over to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.