Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

ATLANTA — It’s not a scam or a trick. It’s billions of dollars of Georgians’ lost money just waiting for them to claim it.

Consumer investigator Justin Gray and the investigative team with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV noticed likely tens and possibly hundreds of millions worth of that money was essentially hidden.

Georgia’s searchable website for unclaimed property was only showing claims more than $50.

That means you could have had several claims for $20, $30 or $40 out there and you wouldn’t know about it.

After we started asking questions, Georgia changed the site to make all unclaimed property easier to find.

