Here are the bond amounts, terms for each defendant so far in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Superior Court, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and defendants have begun agreeing on bond amounts in the Georgia election interference case.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A grand jury voted last week to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

Those indicted include the former president, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more. The charges in this case date back to the Nov. 2020 presidential election after Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden here in Georgia.

So far, seven of the 19 co-defendants have been granted consent bond orders, which are agreements on the bond amount between a defendant and the District Attorney’s office. Two of the defendants have surrendered to the Fulton County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Read: CareerSource NEFL hosting first virtual job fair for job seekers interested in remote work

Here are the bond amounts so far:

Former President Donald Trump: $200,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993) (3) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (4) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. This shall include, but is not limited to, the following: a. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicated co-conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community; The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media; (5) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993) (3) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (4) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. This shall include, but is not limited to, the following: a. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicated co-conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim; The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community; The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media; (5) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. John Eastman, former attorney for Trump: $100,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Zd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Zd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Jenna Ellis, former attorney for Trump: $100,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Id. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Id. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Kenneth Cheseboro, former campaign attorney for Trump: $100,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Former Georgia state Senator David Shafer: $75,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. Fulton County Superior Court (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. Fulton County Superior Court (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Stephen Cliffgard Lee: $75,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***AP Date: 8/22/2023 4:07 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***AP Date: 8/22/2023 4:07 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Former Coffee County GOP Chairwoman Cathy Latham: $75,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***KS Date: 8/22/2023 2:03 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***KS Date: 8/22/2023 2:03 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to her to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Michael A. Roman, former director of election day operations for Trump 2020 campaign: $50,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***KS Date: 8/22/2023 2:06 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. Fulton County Superior Court ***EFILED***KS Date: 8/22/2023 2:06 PM Che Alexander, Clerk (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Ray Smith III, attorney: $50,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. /d. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. /d. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Robert Cheeley, Alpharetta attorney: $50,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). Fulton County Superior Court (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). Fulton County Superior Court (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Jd. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Scott Hall, Atlanta bail bondsman: $10,000 total bond amount: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

(2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel. Ga. State Sen. Shawn Still: $10,000 signature bond: (2) The Defendant shall report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days and may report by telephone. (3) The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State, the laws of any other state, the laws of the United States of America, or any other local laws. Ayala v. State, 262 Ga. 704, 705 (1993). (4) The Defendant shall appear in court as directed by the Court. Id. (5) The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice. Id. (6) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel. (7) The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WSB-TV.

Read: Frontier Airlines offering free miles for student loan borrowers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.