Police identify men wanted for shoplifting, severely injuring Home Depot employee in Gwinnett Co.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified the four suspects wanted for shoplifting and battery at a Home Depot last month.

Police say Tony Demond Demps, 43, Deshawn Isiah Dukes, 19, and two children have been charged in the case.

The group is accused of stealing over $400 in power tools from the Home Depot store at 4136 Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, September 22.

During the crime, police say two of the suspects pushed a store employee to the ground, causing them to severely injure their head.

Demps has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated battery.

Dukes is charged with aggravated battery, robbery, and aggravated assault.

The children have been charged through juvenile court.

Police do not know the location of Demps or Dukes at this time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

