2 of 3 teens charged with beating man to death in Jacksonville plead not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, 17-year-old Robert Pope and 19-year-old Marcavion Lacey, accused of beating a man to death in downtown Jacksonville, both appeared before a judge to enter their pleas.

On October 19, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Roger Borkum was assaulted three times within an hour by three teenagers. He died from his injuries.

The other teen charged is now 13-year-old Justin Curry. JSO said Curry was 12 years old at the time of the incident.

All three teens are charged with one count of second-degree murder and are being tried as adults.

Both Pope and Lacey pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and to a robbery charge. It’s unclear if that charge is affiliated with this incident.

Only Pope’s family members were present in the courtroom today.

JSO said Borkum was experiencing homelessness. Homeless advocate John Wyche told us the safest place for people living on the streets is often a well-lit area.

“In an area it’s not a high crime area, but the lighting is what I think is really important to be in an area that’s well lit,” Wyche.

The judge said Curry is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

