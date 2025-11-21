Teens charged with murder in ‘vicious attack’ that killed 64-year-old man, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder following a “vicious attack” that led to the death of a 64-year-old man in downtown Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The attack happened on October 19, when District 1 Patrol officers responded to an aggravated battery and found Roger Borkum severely beaten. He died of his injuries four days later in a local hospital, JSO said.

A witness who saw the attack provided police with descriptions of the three suspects, which enabled officers to locate them within hours.

JSO’s Homicide Unit, in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office, identified the suspects as 13-year-old Justin Curry, 16-year-old Robert Pope, and 19-year-old Marcavion Lacey. Curry was only 12 years old at the time of the attack.

Shortly after Borkum’s death, Pope and Lacey were arrested by JSO. On Thursday, a Duval County grand jury indicted Curry, and all three teenagers are now facing murder charges, JSO said.

JSO said it urges parents and guardians to become more involved in their children’s lives, emphasizing the availability of resources to help keep kids out of trouble “before it is too late.”

