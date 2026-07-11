2nd phase of Sulzbacher Enterprise Village breaks ground on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials broke ground on Phase 2A of Sulzbacher Enterprise Village Friday morning.

Hard hats and all, workers were on site for the facility that will feature a 30,000-square-foot Federally Qualified Health Center and a 14,000-square-foot job training facility—that prepares them for the future.

“Hospitality, healthcare and construction are the three areas where we’re training people” said Cindy Funkhauser, CEO of Sulzbacher. “The jobs are AI resistant jobs,” she added.

The groundbreaking comes as the homelessness issue persists in the River City.

Action News Jax previously told you that Duval saw its homeless population rise 10.6 percent over last year after a 20 percent year-over-year drop in 2025.

Funkhouser says it’s low entry for homeless men to get into the new facility.

“We don’t take sexual predators, that’s the big one. You do have to have either a voucher or enough money to pay the rent” said Funkhauser. “Anybody that lives here 32209 or 08… can come here and get job training with us through FSCJ and have access to all of our healthcare facilities - ours and Mayo’s," she added.

The new site is for men, as the organization already has a facility for women.

2-B will be done by 2028. It will feature emergency housing, corporate headquarters, and an assisted living facility.

The grand opening is slated for this fall.

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