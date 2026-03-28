3rd Annual Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival returns to Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — The 3rd Annual Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival will return to downtown Hastings on April 25 and 26. The festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event is designed to celebrate the agricultural heritage of the St. Johns County community through food, music and local traditions.

Hosted by Hastings Main Street, the festival will take place along North Main Street and the surrounding downtown areas. The weekend highlights the town’s designation as the “Potato Capital of Florida” with interactive activities and showcases of the region’s signature crop.

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The festival schedule features several traditional events, including the Great Hastings Mow Down lawn mower races and the Miss Potato Queen Pageant. Visitors can also browse the Cottage Artisan Market, which offers handcrafted goods and specialty foods. Live music, cooking demonstrations and various local food vendors will be stationed throughout the downtown area during the two-day celebration.

Jena Dennis serves as the chair of the Hastings Main Street Board of Directors. She emphasized the importance of the event for the local community and its business owners. “Events like the Cabbage, Potato and Bacon Festival celebrate everything that makes Hastings special – our agricultural roots, local businesses and strong sense of community,” Dennis said.

Special dining experiences are scheduled throughout the weekend, including a brunch tasting event and the Hastings Potato Ball. The Potato Ball is an evening celebration honoring local farming families with a seated dinner. The meal will be prepared by Chef Matt Brown of Asado Life and Chef Barry Honan of Lotus Noodle Bar.

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Fitness events are scheduled for Saturday, April 25, including the Spud Run 5K, 10K and 15K Challenge. Families can also participate in the Cabbage Crawl Fun Run, a shorter route designed for all ages.

Participants in the multi-distance challenge have the option to complete multiple races in a single day. All routes are designed to showcase the agricultural landscape surrounding the town.

Funds raised from the races and festival will support several agricultural education and advocacy programs. Beneficiaries include four-H, Future Farmers of America and Farm City Week. Proceeds also benefit the Putnam-St. Johns County Farm Bureau, which works to promote sustainability and profitability for local farmers.

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While general admission is free, tickets for the brunch tasting, Potato Ball and pageant are available for purchase online at the official event website. Participants for the Spud Run and Cabbage Crawl are encouraged to sign up in advance.

For a full schedule of events, vendor information, and ticket details, CLICK HERE.

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