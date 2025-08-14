5 a.m. Update: Tropical Storm Erin moving west, then turning north/northwest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Erin is weak over the Central Atlantic but is expected to continue strengthening while moving west then turning more north/northwest.

Erin should move north of Puerto Rico over the weekend then turn more north to the east of Florida next week.

The long range forecast remains especially subject to at least some change.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

