$700K in state funding to help fix homes in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Builders Care, the charitable arm of the Northeast Florida Builders Association, just secured $700,000 from the state budget to help people in need.

The money will go toward building 35 wheelchair-accessible ramps and repairing or replacing 35 roofs for low-income veterans, elderly residents, and people with disabilities.

The funding was backed by local lawmakers and supported by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Builders Care offers free or low-cost construction services to those who can’t afford them. The group says this money will help more people stay in their homes and live safely.

The organization has been serving Northeast Florida since 2001 and has helped more than a thousand residents so far.

