Accidents causing backups on I-10 in Jacksonville | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 8 AM: Some accidents are causing backups Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville. One of the backups is occurring on I-10 eastbound near State Road 23.

The other is occurring on I-10 near Cassat Avenue where a ramp is blocked.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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