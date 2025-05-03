Accused mall robbers arrested in Orange Park

Orange Park, FLA. — Two men wanted for several mall thefts between Jacksonville and West Palm Beach were arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a social media post by the agency on April 28, troopers stopped a car they believed to be involved in a theft at the Sunglass Hut.

When they looked inside the car, FHP said the suspects had more than $16,000 worth of stolen sunglasses.

Further investigation revealed the two men in the car were wanted for similar crimes across the state.

Investigators estimated the suspects had taken more than $65,000 worth of merchandise from Florida malls and Sunglass Hut stores.

Recently, FHP intercepts vehicle involved in retail theft. Two suspects arrested at OP Mall for previous robberies at Florida malls, and other Sunglass Hut retail stores. Suspects had possession of over 16k worth of sunglasses at arrest. Cont. pic.twitter.com/90ZQMkN06T — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) April 28, 2025

