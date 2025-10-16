Adopt a washback turtle: UF Whitney Lab offers adoptions to support Sea Turtle Hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sea Turtle Hospital at UF Whitney Laboratory is launching a symbolic adoption program for washback turtles from October 21 to October 31.

The program aims to have 275 washback turtles symbolically adopted, with each adoption requiring a donation of $20 or more. Participants will receive a personalized adoption certificate via email.

“Each year at this time we welcome hundreds of our tiniest patients into the hospital. With the help of the community supporting our washback campaign, we all make a difference for these guys,” said Catherine Eastman, Sea Turtle Hospital Program Manager.

“It’s washback season, and our hospital has transformed into a triage center for our tiniest sea turtle patients — the washbacks — who receive round-the-clock care from our dedicated sea turtle specialists. With your support, these small but mighty travelers can continue their journey back home to the sea,” said Devon Ramia, Sea Turtle Hospital Manager.

Washback turtles are sea turtle hatchlings that have been pushed back to shore by storms after reaching the open ocean. These hatchlings, having used all their energy to swim to the Sargassum seaweed habitat, cannot return on their own.

At the Sea Turtle Hospital, staff provide medical care and monitoring to these turtles, ensuring they regain their strength. Each turtle undergoes a full exam, receives fluids if dehydrated, and is assigned a patient number and a two-character ID for tracking.

The hospital collaborates with MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to organize offshore boat trips for releasing the washbacks back into their Sargassum habitat once they are ready.

